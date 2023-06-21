Labour Backs Mandelson, Despite Friendship With Charged Epstein mdi-fullscreen

On the day that the damning JP Morgan Report has dropped, a spokesperson for Keir Starmer has said that Peter Mandelson still advises the Labour leader and that he has “no reason to believe he isn’t” a fit and proper person, despite reports about his close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Clearly the spokesperson has taken spin lessons from Mandelson himself…

Mandelson has long struggled with his relationships with incredibly rich men, causing two resignations whilst he was in government. Perhaps under a Starmer Administration there will be the opportunity for a third resignation…
mdi-tag-outline Labour HQ
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jeffrey Epstein Peter Mandelson
mdi-timer June 21 2023 @ 15:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments