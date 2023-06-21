On the day that the damning JP Morgan Report has dropped, a spokesperson for Keir Starmer has said that Peter Mandelson still advises the Labour leader and that he has “no reason to believe he isn’t” a fit and proper person, despite reports about his close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Clearly the spokesperson has taken spin lessons from Mandelson himself…

The photo above was taken in January 2007, over 6 months after Epstein had been charged with counts of unlawful sex with a minor. Most co-conspirators will be aware of Mandelson’s Machiavellian obsession with the press, so it is unlikely that he hadn’t seen that story when it dropped.