Rishi Sunak “Flattered” to Be Described as a “Nice Jewish Boy”

Whilst MPs were voting to approve the Kangaroo Court’s censure of Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak was off schmoozing a charity dinner in Park Lane’s Grosvenor House. Addressing Jewish health organisation, Jewish Care, Sunak made the shocking revelation that he has “absolutely no Jewish heritage”. Oy vey.

However, Rishi did find a way to connect to his audience, embracing his description as a “nice Jewish boy”:

“Intriguingly, a piece in just this week’s Jewish Chronicle suggests, and I quote for those of you that didn’t see it, “Rishi Sunak is a nice Jewish boy.” Well I can tell you I was pretty flattered.”

Unfortunately for Sir Keir, his efforts to rebuild bridges with the Jewish community haven’t earned him a comparable welcome. The very same piece said the Labour leader was “as Jewish as a tractor”…