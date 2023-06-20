2,159 migrants were detected crossing the Channel in the week from the 12th – 18th of June. That’s more than in any month of 2023 so far. This brings the total crossings in June so far (only until the 19th) to 2,908. It seems Guido hasn’t been the only one making the most of recent warm weather…

The latest record figures come just days after Rishi bragged that crossings are down 20% on last year. If just 232 more migrants are detected, there would have been more crossings this June than any month in the same period of 2022.