The recall petition into suspended MP Margaret Ferrier finally opened at 9a.m. this morning, and she has now resorted to begging her constituents not to sign it in a last-ditch effort to save her parliamentary career. Last night, having already lost the appeal to overturn her suspension for riding a train while Covid-positive, Ferrier posted this statement to her constituency website – try not to feel too sorry for her:

“As an Independent MP, my constituents are my top priority and always have been. The most important thing is that they are able to access the right support when they need it, and can be confident that their views are represented. My record speaks for itself in this respect.

I do not have any desire or need to play into party politics, which inevitably distracts from constituency issues and the needs of local residents. While parties have already spent months arguing about their candidates for a by-election that has not even been confirmed, they have disregarded the very real issues faced by many in our community.

That is why so many constituents have expressed to me that they do not want a by-election.

Some constituents have told me they feel the instructions provided by the local authority are unclear. If you wish to see me continue as your MP, then do not sign the petition paper.

[…]

I made a mistake – for which I continue to apologise and have faced severe punishment. It has not deterred me from doing right by constituents and continuing to fight on their behalf. I hope that my constituents will recognise this.”