Ahead of the Selby & Ainsty by-election, the Local Government Association Labour Group have been doing some advance work on campaign literature. On their wall of campaign materials, they proudly display a leaflet encouraging the people of West Yorkshire to vote for Pete Robbins, the Head of the Labour Group Office. Being an ex-London councillor, he would of course be Starmer’s preferred candidate for the job…

The LGA Chief appears to be posing with an ice-cream, whilst reaching out to the people of West Yorkshire – as ‘even s***holes deserve a Mayor’. For co-conspirators not as keen-eyed as others, the text at the bottom of the leaflet reads ‘Published by Martin Angus on behalf of Pete Robbins, both at 18 Smith Square, Westminster, London, SW1P 3HZ’. Martin Angus is a familiar name to many Labour Party insiders, having spent 17 years working for their HQ before making the jump to become a Political Adviser at the LGA.

It is unclear whether or not this view is shared by Labour HQ, or indeed the Labour & Co-operative Mayor for West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin. Considering the regional rivalries between the North and West of Yorkshire, this could perhaps work in Keir’s favour…