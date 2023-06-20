The Labour Party are on the lookout for a new Safeguarding Officer, and are paying handsomely for what will be an undoubtedly difficult and busy role. Clearly Dale Vince’s recent contributions are being well used…

The job ad says it’s looking for someone who will “be responsible for responding to safeguarding concerns which are raised with the Labour Party Safeguarding Unit and assisting in the management of the investigation of safeguarding allegations which are made against members of staff, volunteers or members of the Labour Party…”

Bambos Charalambous, Neil Coyle, Geraint Davies, Nick Brown, Christina Rees, Claudia Webbe, Mike Hill, and Chris Matheson will all no doubt attest to the importance of this job. Apply here by June 29. Plenty of work to be getting on with…