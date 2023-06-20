The latest gossip over in the Baby Shard is Jeremy Kyle has been spotted recording promotional links with the line “you’re watching The Sun TV”… with the TalkTV set drenched in Sun red branding and a new “Sun TV” logo. He’s also been coming into the studio earlier than usual this week. The usual TalkTV badge was apparently nowhere to be seen…

The rumour is they are trialling a rebrand to impress Rupert, who’s in town this week. The channel does seem to have a more news-y output this week – more than the day Boris resigned, at least. Maybe a pivot into the Sun branding is the big idea…