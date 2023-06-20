Humza Feeling the Heat as Scottish Government Again Fails to Meet Own Climate Targets mdi-fullscreen

The SNP-Green coalition has, yet again, failed to meet their own punitive climate targets. For the eighth time in twelve years, the Scottish government has failed to cut emissions to a legally binding target. Their goal was to reduce emissions by 51.1% compared to 1990, and so far they’ve only achieved 49.9%. The climate-loving coalition is once again blowing hot and cold, as Greenhouse gas emissions even increased in 2o21.

Of course, the SNP and Greens were quick to self-flagellate over their failings. The SNP said it was “disappointing” and the greens added it was “not good enough”. It doesn’t take an eco expert to see the Scottish government’s climate policy is just hot air.
