Ben Bradley MP spent the weekend warming up his lungs for the return of Tory karaoke at conference with this rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud“. Lee Anderson filmed it, although there’s no footage of the Red Wall rottweiler grabbing the microphone himself, at least not yet. Anderson nonetheless says he “taught him [Bradley] all he needed to know about singing“. Not the worst Guido’s heard – better than Matt Hancock at least…