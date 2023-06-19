Susan Hall is the experienced candidate for Mayor of London. She’s got years of City Hall experience and is prioritising crime and waste:

“We have to sort out the Met Police, put an end to the scandals and get them solving crimes again. As Mayor, I will invest £200 million in the Met Police, funded by cutting waste in City Hall and TfL. In Sadiq Khan’s London, the vulnerable fear the police and criminals don’t. If I am your candidate, I will get him out of office and fix this injustice. Criminals will fear the police again. I am the only candidate in this contest who has worked at City Hall, who has held the Met to account as chair of the Police and Crime Committee, and who has fought Sadiq Khan. I know his weaknesses and I know how to win. You are safer with Susan as your candidate.”

Guido’s reporters have had three laptops pinched in the last couple of years – two of which were emitting tracking signals to identifiable addresses including a second hand computer shop. The cops did not want to visit the addresses. Stolen bikes, laptops and shoplifting are not really priorities for the Metropolitan Police under Sadiq Khan. Susan needs to spend that £200 million on getting the cops to deal with these crimes, they should not be accepted as “part of London life”…