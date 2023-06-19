As expected, Rishi has found a convenient excuse to miss this afternoon’s debate on the Kangaroo Court’s findings against Boris. His spokesman confirmed this afternoon that “his schedule does not involve attending Parliament” and he’ll be busy meeting the Swedish Prime Minister. He’s also due to attend a charity dinner. All good reasons to miss the vote entirely, rather than show up and drag this out any further. His weak support amongst his own voters means he probably couldn’t have voted in favour of the Committee’s findings anyway. This morning he repeatedly told Good Morning Britain it was a “matter for the House” and he didn’t want to “influence” MPs’ decisions. No time for marsupial matters…