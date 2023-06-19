The Metropolitan Police have released a statement this afternoon confirming they are “assessing information and new material” relating to numerous Partygate breaches in Westminster… including “a report to the Met on Thursday, 15 June regarding media reporting of alleged breaches in Parliament”. Wonder what that might be…

The statement confirms they are also investigating other potential breaches in Downing Street and Chequers, along with the leaked video over the weekend from Shaun Bailey’s campaign:

“The Met is assessing information and new material in relation to a number of allegations of breaches of Covid Regulations dating back to 2020 and 2021. Our approach to the assessment of these allegations has been consistent throughout, enforcing the law carefully, thoroughly, proportionately, impartially and without fear or favour. We have previously published our criteria for assessing when to launch investigations into retrospective breaches of the regulations. We will do so when there is evidence of a serious and flagrant breach and where: […] That investigation resulted in 126 Fixed Penalty Notice referrals, relating to 83 individuals. A number of other events have subsequently been referred to us which we are in the process of assessing. They include: Assessing material referred by the Cabinet Office to the Met and Thames Valley Police regarding potential breaches of the regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers.

Assessing a report to the Met on Thursday, 15 June regarding media reporting of alleged breaches in Parliament.

Assessing video footage that was not previously provided to officers when investigating an event in Matthew Parker Street on 14 December 2020.

It would not be appropriate to prejudge the outcome of these assessments or to provide a running commentary on their progress. We will provide further updates at the appropriate time.”

Still nothing from Bernard Jenkin…