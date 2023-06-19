Liz Truss has finally spoken out on being compared to a vegetable, and she doesn’t see the funny side. Speaking at the News Xchange conference in Ireland, the former PM weighed in on the Daily Star’s stunt – which saw a lettuce outlive her entire 49-day premiership:

“I don’t think that’s particularly funny, I just think it’s puerile…”

She also had a few choice words about the British media, adding:

“I do think sometimes politics is sort of treated as a branch of the entertainment industry: who’s up, who’s down, who says what about who. It’s a bit playground when there are really serious issues going on…”

Guido’s a bit surprised. Didn’t she back Romaine in 2016…?

Hat-tip: Padraic Ryan