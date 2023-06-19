Today Sir Keir is holding his launch event for his fourth big “mission”, which is supposed to be a green power revolution stuffed with eco-friendly policies. To kick things off, hacks were to arrive at the event up in Leith in a clean, hydrogen powered bus. Unfortunately, it broke down… only to be replaced by a diesel.

To make matters worse, the driver of the gas-guzzling replacement bus then took a wrong turn on the way to the venue and got lost somewhere in Edinburgh. According to the Mail, one of their own reporters had to guide the confused driver to the correct spot. A Labour spokesperson confirmed their bus provider had a few ‘problems’ with the eco-friendly vehicle, although didn’t go into any further detail. How did Sir Keir get to Scotland today? Did he fly?