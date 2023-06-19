New polling from YouGov in the Times shows that Tory voters still prefer Boris to Rishi, nearly a year on from Boris’s resignation. According to the data, while Rishi has a higher net approval rating with the general population – at minus 23 to Boris’s minus 39 – those who voted Tory in the 2019 general election still prefer blondes: with them Boris has a net approval of 14, while Rishi scores a net approval of 7. Nearly half of Tories (47%) still think Boris was a good Prime Minister, while 34% say the same of Sunak today…

This might explain why Rishi is skipping the Privileges Committee vote in the Commons today, rather than voting for it. He hasn’t got the political capital to aggravate Boris’s supporters any more than he already has.