Last night Steve Tuckwell was selected as the Tory candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a local lifelong resident of Hillingdon. He’s fighting on a platform of opposing Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion:

“Uxbridge cannot afford a Labour MP who backs Khan’s plan to stop residents living their lives the way they choose and make us pick up the tab for his mistakes, under his ULEZ expansion. I’m a local here, and if elected, I will work hard to deliver the rebuilding of Hillingdon Hospital. If Labour win in Uxbridge however – it will send Sadiq Khan a clear message that he can expand his ULEZ and close our police station. A vote for the Conservative Party will tell him he can’t get away with it.”