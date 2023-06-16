Rishi Told the House He “Did Not Attend Any Parties” Four Months Before Being Fined for Attending Party

In the Commons on December 7, 2021, Labour MP Karl Turner asked the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak a very specific question:

“The Chancellor was evasive when interviewed by the media last week, but we need a clear answer on this very important point because many people across the country made great personal sacrifices during the lockdown. So will he categorically deny in the House that he or any of his officials or Spads attended any of the Downing Street Christmas parties on 27 November or 18 December last year?”

Rishi gave a broad categorical answer:

“No, I did not attend any parties.”

Four months later, in April 2022, Rishi paid a Fixed Penalty Notice fine for attending the famous Downing Street birthday party with cake for Boris. As far as Guido can see that answer Rishi gave to Karl Turner does not fit the fact of his fine for attending a party. Guido can’t recall Rishi correcting the record. Or does it not matter when this PM misleads the house over the same party?