Keir Starmer has had a good start to the month, after enjoying all expenses-paid tickets to a Coldplay concert, at the cost of £700, he then enjoyed a day at the races. Of course, it’s nothing short of the best prawn cocktails for the Labour leader, who enjoyed hospitality in a private box worth £3,716. Not bad for the son of a tool-maker, from a pebbledash semi…

Sir Keir isn’t the only Party Leader enjoying the high life – Rishi spent a further £6,618 of donor money on private air travel. Meanwhile, Theresa May has again been lapping up the California sun whilst touring the speaker circuit – this time she took home £71,000 from her travels. Kwasi Kwarteng got £27,000 for a speech of his own whilst his ideological soulmate, Liz Truss, registered (unpaid) trips to Taiwan and Denmark worth £12,000.

Lefty MPs are also partial to their fair share of jet-setting. Imran Hussain, Tahir Ali and Yasin Mohammed enjoyed visits to Islamabad – where homosexuality is a criminal act – worth £5,400, courtesy of the Pakistani government. Jeremy Corbyn went on a jolly to Hungary and Rushanara Ali took a £7,100 trip to Qatar. Just don’t tell Sir Keir…