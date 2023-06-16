Labour’s Uxbridge Candidate Deletes Trans Pride Tweets mdi-fullscreen

Labour’s Uxbridge candidate Danny Beales has had a spring clean of his social media profile now he’s standing for public office. The mould-loving Camden councillor has been caught on a deleting spree of trans pride tweets… including his pose in front of a £40,000 trans flag road crossing…

Now gone, lost to the sands of time. Presumably he’s had a change of heart on identity politics now he might be asked impossible questions like “what is a woman?” At least he’s not the only candidate to acid wash his Twitter account this week – just ask Daniel Korski
mdi-tag-outline By-Elections Labour Party
mdi-account-multiple-outline Danny Beales
mdi-timer June 16 2023 @ 14:10 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
