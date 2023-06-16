Mike Jordan, the veteran ex-Tory councillor who quit the party last week in protest at Rishi’s leadership, has been selected as the Yorkshire Party candidate in the Selby & Ainsty by-election next month. Guido first reported he was considering making the jump, now he’s confirmed it…

Jordan said yesterday:

“Nothing is achievable without real local powers. Yorkshire needs a Regional Parliament, controlling a fair budget. Vote for it and make London listen. When the Yorkshire Party wins, Yorkshire wins.”

He previously stood for the Yorkshire Party the 2019 general election, winning 1,900 votes. The Tories, meanwhile, are hoping to defend their 25,000-vote majority with Michael Naughton, who has stood for two other seats in Yorkshire in previous years. Although this morning Michael Crick is reporting that the Tories may have to re-run the selection on the grounds it was conducted on the wrong boundaries, and so involved the wrong members…

Labour have selected 26-year old Keir Mather, who’s backed by the unions and previously worked for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The LibDems are still messing around trying to pick their candidate. Of the three looming by-elections, this seat should (in theory) be the ‘safest’ for the Tories…

In theory…