After riding the Boris bounce to his Warrington South seat in 2019, Andy Carter’s political future is no longer looking so assured. Carter, one quarter of the Kangaroo Court’s “Tory Majority“, is currently sat on a 3% majority which, on current polls, is perilous at best. No doubt this is why the marsupial Member of Parliament has been so quick to get on the “displaced list” of chicken running Tory MPs looking to migrate to a safe seat. The Tory grassroots might have other ideas…

Guido’s already reported that Andy has been making overtures in Chester South and Eddisbury. Some involved in the selection have “strong opinions” on Carter’s involvement with the Kangaroo Court.

Any activists involved in the selection of candidates for safe seats might also want to bear in mind what Carter had to say about the man responsible for his election to Parliament. Even before he began considering the evidence before the Privileges Committee he was deliberating over Boris’s political future. Carter was critical of the former Prime Minister in a private email: