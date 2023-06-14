WATCH: Rishi Slams Starmer’s Hypocrisy Over Tom Watson Peerage

Having opened PMQs by attacking the Tories for getting distracted over Boris’s resignation honours list, Sir Keir then spent most of the session talking about… Boris’s resignation honours list. At one point claiming the new peers will have legislative powers for “the rest of their lives”, which suggests Starmer either expects to lose the next election, or will U-turn on abolishing the Lords if he wins…

Rishi had a decent comeback over Starmer’s insistence he should have blocked the list entirely:

“…Perhaps he could explain why he put forward for a peerage the former Labour MP Tom Watson, who spread vicious conspiracy theories that were totally and utterly untrue, damaged public discourse, and inflicted misery on innocent people?”

Hoyle didn’t like that. Suspect Watson will be upset as well…