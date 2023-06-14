Philip Davies Blasts Boris for “Idiotic Triumph of the Nanny State” With Buy One Get One Free Ban

Philip Davies couldn’t miss the opportunity to take aim at Boris Johnson for his planned introduction of a ban on ‘buy one get one free’ deals. At PMQs today, Philip started his plea for Rishi scrap the “socialist landmine” with an underhand jibe at Johnson:

“One of the socialist landmines the Prime Minister has inherited from the former Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, I’m sure the Prime Minister remembers him. He’s the one who said we should be more Conservative – if only he’d had an 80-seat majority and been Prime Minister he might have been able to do something about it…”

Rishi couldn’t commit to scrapping Boris’s ban. His spokesman later said it’s still set to come into effect in October…