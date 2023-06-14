The UK Economy expanded by 0.2% in April, following a 0.3% fall in March. This is largely thanks to the services sector, which saw 0.3% growth. In the three months to April, GDP did grow – though only by 0.1%. Rishi did just promise to grow the economy, he never said it would be anything impressive. With Gilt markets spiking and a stagnant economy, Guido again finds himself asking: where’s the growth plan?

Elsewhere, another of Rishi’s pledges is no longer looking so assured. After 87 migrants were detected on the 10th and a new 2023 record of 616 on the 11th, the 12th saw 545 migrants make the crossing.



More migrants were detected in the last two days of data than in the entire month of March…