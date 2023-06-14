Former Bank of England Boss Says Reaction to Truss was “Hysterical”, Rishi’s Inflation Pledge “Not Wise”

The former Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King, has had his say on the economic policies of recent governments. In the context of gilt prices now reaching the same level as they did under Liz Truss, without any outcry, King said:

“Yeah I do think we got a bit hysterical… I don’t think the economic consequences were that bad and frankly they’ve gone away. They’ve disappeared now… and no-one got hurt”

At least Liz had a plan for growth…

Facing questions from Andrew Marr on LBC, King then said Rishi’s pledge to halve inflation whilst growing the economy “may not be compatible”. His criticisms went further, given that bringing down inflation should be the responsibility of the independent Bank of England, he said Rishi making the commitment was “probably not wise”. Doesn’t look like Rishi can bank on King’s support…