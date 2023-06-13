Humza Yousaf is facing yet more internal calls to take action against one of his own representatives and, this time, it’s not Nicola Sturgeon. The ex-SNP staffer who accused Patrick Grady of sexual harassment has called for the disgraced MP to be barred from standing again as a candidate. He adds there are “serious concerns about his character and suitability for public office”.
In a damning letter, revealed by the Daily Record, the victim added a call for a previous claim into SNP MP Patricia Gibson to be reinvestigated. He said his experience had been traumatic and that making a complaint cost him his “career, livelihood and dreams”. The former staffer also calls out the silence of SNP HQ and Nicola Sturgeon’s failure to deliver on a promised meeting. Guido doubts Sturgeon’s sycophant successor will do any better.
Co-conspirators can read the letter below:
“As a victim of sexual harassment, the journey towards healing has been arduous, the path to healing from such a traumatic experience has been an uphill battle, filled with countless obstacles.
Although the SNP haven’t taken any steps to check on my welfare, with the unwavering support of the NHS, friends, family, and the immense dedication of my partner, I have finally managed to wean myself off antidepressants, regaining a semblance of normalcy in my life. But while I am making progress and continue to rebuild my life, the injustice I face remains unaddressed.
Despite my best efforts to raise this privately, I have been met with silence from SNP HQ while a promised meeting with your predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, unfortunately never came to fruition.
No survivor of sexual harassment should ever feel silenced or be denied the justice they deserve. First Minister, I appeal to your strong commitments to justice and equality to ensure that my voice is heard, and that the appropriate actions are finally taken.
Grady’s admission of sexually harassing me during my teenage years raises serious concerns about his character and suitability for public office. Yet he continues to sit on the SNP benches, which calls into question the party’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and duty of care. I remain hopeful that my plea will be met with the seriousness it deserves, and that the SNP, under its new leadership and administration, are finally able to act effectively on complaints of sexual harassment, and that victims’ voices are finally heard.
The SNP now stands at a crossroad, where it has the chance to showcase to the nation an unwavering commitment to justice and accountability even during challenging times. As it stands, I have lost my career, livelihood, and dreams because of making a complaint.”