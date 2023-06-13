The SNP have heard the calls for Sturgeon’s suspension, ignored them, and promptly sent their former leader a bouquet of flowers just two days after she was arrested and questioned for seven hours. According to the party’s Depute Leader Keith Brown, the SNP agreed to post the flowers this afternoon to support Nicola during her difficult time…

As if that wasn’t enough, Humza Yousaf has gone even further, claiming Sturgeon is “the most impressive politician” across the whole of Europe:

“Nicola Sturgeon is the most impressive politician I think we have seen in Europe, she is an asset to our movement, and to our party. It’s obviously a difficult time, it’s a very very difficult time for her and a difficult time for our party and personally painful to many of us… I believe in natural justice, I believe in due process. She was released, of course, without charge.”

Roses are red, sirens are blue, Sturgeon’s arrested, what’s Humza to do…?