Nadine Dorries: Rishi and James Forsyth Deployed “Duplicity” to “Cruelly” Deny Peerage

Nadine Dorries isn’t holding back in the war of words over Rishi’s refusal to endorse Boris’s honours list in full. Speaking last night on Piers Morgan Unwatched Uncensored, alongside a column in the Mail, she accused “privileged posh boys” Rishi and James Forsyth, his political secretary, of “cruelly” denying her peerage. Nadine went further:

“This story is about a girl from Breck Road in Liverpool, who worked everyday of her life since she was 14 years-old, had something offered to her that people from that background don’t get offered, removed by two privileged posh boys who went to Winchester and Oxford. Taken away duplicitously and cruelly because they have known for months that it wasn’t the case. And yet, they let me and they let Boris Johnson continue to believe that was the case.”

Unsurprisingly, she pledged to “keep on fighting”…