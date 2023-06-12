Mike Jordon, the Tory councillor for Camblesforth and Carlton – part of the Selby and Ainsty division – announced on Saturday night that he was resigning with immediate effect and he will continue to represent the constituents of Camblesforth and Carlton on North Yorkshire Council as an independent. This costs the Tories their majority on North Yorkshire Council. This is the second time Mike Jordan has resigned from the Conservative Party. Last time he joined the Yorkshire Party in protest at Government’s devolution stance. Guido asked the veteran councillor the obvious question: might he stand in the Selby and Ainsty by-election?

Mike says he is considering it, though insists his resignation on the same day local MP Nigel Adams resigned was a coincidence. In the 2019 general election he stood for the Yorkshire Party against the Tories, winning 1,900 votes. Nigel Adams had a 25,000 vote majority. In a by-election, probably with a low turn-out, might protest votes go to Mike Jordan and the Yorkshire Party? Greg Hands is taking no risks and is out campaigning in the constituency today…