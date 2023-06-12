Nicola Sturgeon is facing increasing calls for suspension from the SNP, even coming from her own MSPs. Ash Regan led the calls on Good Morning Scotland, calling for “decisive action” to see the former First Minister’s membership suspended. Her calls were supported by fellow SNP MSP, Michelle Thompson. Sturgeon previously suspended Michelle from the SNP over a police investigation. That investigation was then dropped.

In a statement, Michelle Thomson said:

“I am on record as being a strong believer in natural justice: the presumption of innocence if, and until guilt can be proven in court of law. I stand by that. However, the processes set by the SNP under her leadership were clear. Some eight years ago when an MP, I was required to resign the SNP whip although I was never personally under investigation and was certainly not arrested. After careful consideration, I feel that the right thing for the former First Minister to do is resign the SNP Whip. This is not because she doesn’t deserve to be treated as innocent until proven guilty — she does , but because her values should be consistent.”