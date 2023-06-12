Labour’s Shadow Mental Health Minister, Rosena Allin-Khan, accepted a £5,000 donation from the London branch of the Young Presidents Organisation (YPO) in August last year… an organisation known as the ‘Lucky Sperm Club’ because its membership is made up of “rich kids whose daddies have given them jobs”.

Newly-emerged photos also reveal the YPO ran at least one members’ meeting where “naked women were hired to parade around … carrying paint palettes and brushes so that men could proudly paint their names on various parts of the women’s bodies“. In the pictures, women dressed only in revealing underwear can be seen covered in paint, with members’ names scrawled all over their bodies…

The event – which was organised by the YPO’s US branch in 2015 – led to one attendee writing a blog post in which she claimed “hundreds of YPO business leaders [were] there”, and that “no one put a stop [to] it. Labour has already returned hundreds of thousands in donations from a finance chief who commented on the size of a colleague’s breasts. They also handed back £16,000 to a city lawyer over disputed links to a sanctioned Russian bank. Will Allin-Khan hand back the cash? It’d be the third donation-related bust-up in about a week…