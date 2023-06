Rishi has returned fire on Boris over the ongoing resignation honours saga. During a Q&A session at London Tech Week, Rishi claimed:

“Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right. That was either overrule the HOLAC committee, or make promises to people… now I wasn’t prepared to do that, as I said, I didn’t think it was right. And if people don’t like that, then tough…”