Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox has announced he’s standing in the upcoming by-election for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, following Boris’s resignation on Friday. Reform UK’s leader Richard Tice has agreed his party will not stand their own candidate in a bid to maximise Fox’s chances. Chances which, it’s fair to say, are pretty slim…

In a statement today, Fox said:

“The main political parties are not fit for purpose. We have uncontrolled immigration putting pressure on an already over stretched NHS, which is one of the poorest performing health services in the developed world. Labour and Conservative are offering the same policies and are largely indistinguishable… Britain deserves better. Reclaim seeks to represent the best interests of British people, Reclaim is motivated by common sense. Reclaim is interested in a prosperous future for our children.”

If elected, Fox would become the second MP to sit for the Reclaim Party, after Andrew Bridgen’s defection last month. Although realistically all this will do is siphon protest votes off the Tory candidate. Labour must be happy…