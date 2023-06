Any hope of a ceasefire between Boris and Rishi over the honours row has been well and truly shattered. Boris has just gone on the record to attack Rishi over his claim this morning that Boris asked him to overrule the HOLAC committee:

“Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish. To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule HOLAC – but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality.”

He’s not going down with a serious fight…