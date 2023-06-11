The longlist of seven was: Hall, Korski, Mozammel, Scully, Andrew Boff, Natalie Campbell and Christian May.
Tory mayoral candidate shortlist of three: Susan Hall, Daniel Korski and previously unknown Mozammel Hossain KC. Scully may well have decided he missed out on a hospital pass…
UPDATE: CCHQ confirm
Hustings will take place from 12th June to 3rd July, with members able to put their questions to the candidates.
Members will then vote for their preferred candidate between the 4th and 18th July.
The successful final candidate will then be announced on 19th July, with the chosen individual having 10 months to campaign before the election in May 2024.