Trump Indicted in Classified Documents Case, Claims >“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN”

Just as Rishi returns from his trip to America, Donald Trump revealed he had been indicted over his mishandling of classified documents. Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, last night Trump admitted he had been summoned to appear before a Miami court next Tuesday. He made sure to add “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN”.

Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty told CNN the latest charges include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice and illegally retaining classified documents. However, “innocent person” Trump was unfazed by the long charge sheet. In a video posted to Truth Social, he denounced the probe as a “boxes hoax” and said:

“They go after him on a boxes hoax. just like the Russia Russia Russia hoax and all of the others. It’s been going on for seven years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. Im an innocent man, an innocent person”.

Trump’s correct to say there’s never been anything like what’s happened. He’s now the first President to have ever faced a Federal indictment…

“President” Rishi said he was too busy to meet with Trump during his US tour. Looks like he dodged a bullet there.