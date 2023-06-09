Nadine Dorries Standing Down with Immediate Effect mdi-fullscreen

Nadine Dorries has announced she’s standing down as MP for mid-Bedfordshire immediately:

“I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for someone younger to take the reins.”

Looks like that peerage has been confirmed…

UPDATE: Four hours ago Nadine said she didn’t want to stand down:

UK Polling Report forecasts that it should be a hold for the Tories:

The Tories should be able to hold the seat, though who knows if Starmer and Davey will do a deal?
