Nadine Dorries has announced she’s standing down as MP for mid-Bedfordshire immediately:

“I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for someone younger to take the reins.”

Looks like that peerage has been confirmed…

UPDATE: Four hours ago Nadine said she didn’t want to stand down:

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tells Mike that she does not think she will be going into the House of Lords “any time soon”.



"No one has told me anything."@Iromg | @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/k80ITM79Q4 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 9, 2023

UK Polling Report forecasts that it should be a hold for the Tories:

The Tories should be able to hold the seat, though who knows if Starmer and Davey will do a deal?