Labour repaid £100,000 to Davide Serra yesterday; a donor accused of sexual harassment. The high-flying City financier is accused of making “wholly inappropriate” comments about the size of a female colleague’s breasts. He also allegedly suggested that his head of business development and investor relations, Jolanda Niccolini, would do anything for her clients – ‘including prostitute herself’. Unsurprisingly, this led to Ms. Niccolini taking legal action, resulting in a tribunal judge ordering Mr. Serra’s firm to part with £32,000 in compensation.

Labour’s discomfort didn’t end there yesterday, as another donor, Dale Vince, decided to take his philanthropy to the streets. He joined an eco-protest in London with his well-funded group, Just Stop Oil raising suspicions that he may have had some influence on Sir Keir’s promise to halt North Sea oil and gas exploration. Stay tuned for the next donor drama…