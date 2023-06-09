The Court of Appeal has denied Carole Cadwalladr’s request to appeal her loss to the Supreme Court. In the decision, the court said an appeal to the Supreme Court is only granted when a case “raises an arguable point of law of general public importance”, in the court’s words “this decision does not do so”. Carole wasn’t challenging the court order to pay a third of Banks’ appeal costs, only that she pay 60% of the first proceedings. However, the court ruled that “in our view, there is no arguable case”…

The court records include one further detail which many in the media could do with remembering:

“Ms Cadwalladr does not challenge the court’s decision that Mr Banks was the successful party overall.”

Cadwalladr’s total crowdfunding was in excess of £1.1m – fools and their money. Banks tells Guido “To quote Trump: “ I’m bored of all the winning now!” Time for Carole to get back to journalism…”

Read the full judgement below: