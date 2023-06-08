WATCH: Top Labour Donor Dale Vince Joins Just Stop Oil March in Westminster

Dale Vince, the multimillionaire green tycoon who helps bankroll the Labour Party, joined a Just Stop Oil march outside Parliament this afternoon to shout into the wind about oil and gas. Vince, who has handed Labour over £1.5 million since 2015, has given £340,000 to Just Stop Oil in the last few weeks alone. Now he’s praising the “bravery” of unwashed eco-protesters…

“I’m here to support the incredibly brave people of Just Stop Oil. They put themselves and their liberty on the line. I support them in other ways, in the media and with donations, but I thought I would do more. I can’t imagine it will make much difference to Keir Starmer, he’s his own man and so am I…”

Presumably Vince also popped into the Treasury to hand back the £179,743 his company has received in government grants last year…