Guido’s told CCHQ have sold over 500 pairs of their new “Keir Starmer Flip Flops” since launch. The fashionable footwear hit the shelves on 26th May for £16.99, meaning the Tories have grossed roughly £8,500 from the stylish sandals in just under two weeks. The perfect purchase for the upcoming heatwave…

This isn’t the first time a Labour politician has appeared on this sort of merchandise: Sadiq Khan had the honour courtesy of Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign back in 2020…

It didn’t work out for Bailey, although it’s clearly it’s a money-spinner nowadays. No wonder the Tories have raked in the dough in the last few months. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…