The Conservatives have reclaimed the top spot in the Electoral Commission’s latest party donor league tables, raking in £12,277,478 in the first quarter of 2023. This marks a stonking increase on their total of £4.7 million from Q4 of 2022. Labour, meanwhile, received £5,893,841. The Tories more than doubled this…

The Conservatives donor boon comes courtesy of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, who donated £5 million to help “very capable Prime Minister” Rishi win a full term. Graham Edwards and Amit Lohia also each gave £2 million. The figures will come as welcome relief to cost-cutting CCHQ, as the party took out a £2,000,000 line of credit in December. Labour’s figures won’t be so reassuring for the party and their prawn cocktail offensive. 62% of their donations came from trade unions and public funds…