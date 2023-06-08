NHS waiting lists have again risen to a record high, with new figures now putting the total number of patients waiting for treatment at 7,415,000. This marks an increase of 85,000 since last month, which, if Guido were to have reused the same graphic, would literally be off the chart. With slight progress on small boats, inflation falling and some – admittedly meagre – growth, Rishi’s fourth pledge is looking like the hardest to deliver. NHS waiting lists have increased in every month since Rishi Sunak made his promise to get them down in January…