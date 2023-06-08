Guto Harri has previously described the animosity felt by Boris Johnson to “bank manager” Rishi and his “computer says no” Treasury, and now Boris’s former spin doctor has shed further light on the ex-PM’s response. Boris recruited Jacob Rees-Mogg to lead the battle against Rishi and the Brexit-hating Blob in the Treasury. In the latest episode of his Unprecedented podcast, Guto describes how Boris gave Jacob “carte blanche” to give the Treasury a “massive kick”. Jacob agreed, jibing that he was more than happy to “tread on some little toes”.

Guto Harri also describes the initial response of Civil Servants to the Rwanda policy:

“I remember looking around the room and everyone was anxious, because the first thing that came to mind for most people when you said, ‘We’re sending people to Rwanda’ was a horrible, haunting image of machete wielding genocidal tribes that went through each other decades ago.”

A sign of things to come…