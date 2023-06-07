Dowden Roasts Rayner for Repeated Luxury AirPod Splurges

Oliver Dowden cut through the noise with a sound jibe at Angela Rayner in today’s DPMQs. Criticising the Deputy Labour Leader for her blaring waste of taxpayer cash, Dowden said:

“I find it extraordinary that she should lecture us on value for money for the taxpayer when I understand she has now purchased two pairs of noise-cancelling headphones on expenses. Now I will be fair to the Right Honourable Lady. If I had to attend Shadow Cabinet meetings, I think I’d want to tune them out too…”

Guido’s pleased to count the Deputy PM as another satisfied reader…