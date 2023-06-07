WATCH: Bristol Mayor Loses It Over Negative Press Coverage

Marvin Rees, the Mayor who was so unpopular Bristol voted to abolish the entire post, lost his cool during a cabinet meeting at Bristol City Hall yesterday. Spotting a local news article titled “Chaos crossing Bristol as seven more bridges in need of repairs,” the ex-BBC journalist launched into a tirade against journalistic standards, calling it an embarrassment and accusing the hacks of writing clickbait to sell advertising on their platform. That’s one way to burn bridges…

Rees recently announced that he hopes to stand as an MP in the next election. You’re supposed to throw your hat in the ring, not your toys out the pram, Marv…