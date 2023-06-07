Russian hackers who breached the payroll data of the BBC, British Airways and Boots have issued an ultimatum to the affected employers, threatening to publish the stolen data unless they make contact by 14th June. Data including addresses, national insurance numbers and other personal info…

The attack is now thought to be the brainchild of the infamous Clop cyber gang. Employers have been urged not to pay any ransom demands, and there is still no evidence they’ve accessed bank details. No figure has been given yet for Clop’s demands, either…