Far left MP Beth Winter is the latest victim of the Starmtroopers. After North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll was blocked from running in the North East’s inaugural mayoral election, Sir Keir’s selection machine has now brought an end to the political ambitions of another socialist, with Winter failing to win the candidacy for the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon. Gerald Jones, the sitting MP for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney, won the day. Winter’s being left out in the cold…

She announced the big news this afternoon, and is now even threatening legal action:

“I’m disappointed by this very close result and the unjust manner in which it came about, which leaves major questions outstanding. In this contest, I sought reselection as Labour’s candidate on a platform of solidarity with striking rail workers, nurses, and teaching staff, all of who I have been proud to stand with on the picket line… However, unacceptable obstacles were placed in the way of this grassroots campaign, undermining the democratic process. The online only process was bulldozed through in just two weeks, with no face-to-face hustings. This was not a fair contest, and I will be taking advice and soundings in the days ahead about my next steps…“

Winter is perhaps best known for shouting at tea. Now she’s been mugged off…