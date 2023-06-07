OpenDemocracy has today revealed that Labour cosied up to scandal-hit accountancy firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Ernst and Young (EY) by accepting staff secondment freebies. All the while Rachel Reeves called for them to be broken up and regulated…

Labour have also accepted staffing resources from Hydrogen lobby group Beyond 2050 Limited – just as the party has seemed to embrace the industry. Meanwhile, Guido has previously revealed Jonathan Reynolds’ willingness to provide access to staff from HSBC and NatWest. All in spite of Labour’s pledge to “clean up Westminster” and introduce new lobbying rules.

These aren’t the only companies given access by the Shadow Cabinet; John Healey has been given hired hands by investment advisers Linchpin Technology Services, and Rosena Allin-Khan has accepted staff funding from housing developer Henley Homes. Surely unrelated to Sir Keir’s newfound desire to pave over the Green Belt…

Anneliese Dodds really made the most of her handouts, with PR company Weber Shandwick providing staff with the equivalent value of £55,800. The same Weber Shandwick who worked to cleanse the reputation of Egypt’s dissent-stifling General Intelligence Service. More relevant to her brief as Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, Weber Shandwick were also behind Bud Light’s ill-fated partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney…