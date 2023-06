The Times is reporting Lloyds has appointed AlixPartners as receivers to B.UK, the Barclay family’s holding company that controls shares in Telegraph Media Group and Spectator (1828) Limited. The Telegraph and the Speccie are about to be up for sale…

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are reportedly on the shortlist to handle the sale, according to Sky News. Lloyds are said to value the Telegraph titles at a very optimistic £600 million. Time to open the wallet…